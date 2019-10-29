A video in which Obofour, controversial Ghanaian pastor and general overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, asked a church member to smoke weed, has emerged online and gone viral.





It was gathered that the incident happened during a three-day programme organised by Abruku Abruka, a colleague to the pastor, who is also a clergy.





In the clip, Obofour, who was invited as a guest minister for the programme, had asked anyone from the congregation in possession of marijuana to step forward.





Briefly after he made the announcement, a man came out with a box which contained a roll of weed.







The pastor subsequently directed him to light it and smoke it in front of the congregation.





“Light it, lets see if it’s really a weed,” the pastor instructed.





Without any delay, the young man acted as instructed, puffing smokes intermittently.





After ascertaining it was indeed a weed, he asked the man to put out the smoke and called him further for deliverance from smoking.





The recent development had further stirred the controversies surrounding the Ghanaian pastor.





Obofour has been the subject of heated controversies in recent times over his declarations, which are mostly seen as attacks on other pastors.





He had recently stirred the hornet’s nest in a video where he claimed no man is ‘called by God’.





Aside his often controversial claims, his flashy lifestyle has also attracted criticisms from some quarters.





