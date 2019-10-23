



Pandemonium broke out in Fagunwa hall, a female hostel in the University of Lagos, last night October 22nd, after students residing in the hall claimed a fellow student confessed that she is a mermaid. Pandemonium broke out in Fagunwa hall, a female hostel in the University of Lagos, last night October 22nd, after students residing in the hall claimed a fellow student confessed that she is a mermaid.





Some of them believed it so much, they ran out of their hostel for ''safety.''





According to reports shared by some students of UNILAG, the alleged mermaid known as Olamide was said to have had a misunderstanding with another student identified as Blessing who she was accomodating in her room. Olamide claimed Blessing stole her necklace and threatened to deal with Blessing with powers from the ''Marine Spirits.''





Giving a summary of the incident, a student wrote:

“A girl named Blessing who is being squatted by Olamide in Fagunwa hall had a misunderstanding with her. The misunderstanding was caused by a missing wristwatch. Upon losing her necklace, Olamide suspected Blessing and immediately sent her packing from the room and also wrote long notes stating and threatening her not to ever mess with the Marine spirits frankly stating that she is one of them. This statement and notes written by the “mammy water” sparked speculations that she was an actual water goddess. Her roommates said that she only baths in the morning, upon waking, her bed is always soaked, she wakes up to soak and pour water on her leg, praying to a necklace over her bed every morning.





“These statements provoked her roommates who dragged her outside while still emphatically insisting that she’s a mermaid.





“These frustrations caused her (mammy water) to reveal that the missing necklace (the one that causes fight) makes her turn into a fish. After these confessions, the Able-bodied Alpha base were then invited into the hostel to lead her out.”





See a video shared by a student showing security operatives taking the suspected 'mermaid', Olamide out of the hostel

