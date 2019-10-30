



Another day, another landmark figure for Leo Messi. Such is the life of the Argentinian superstar.





On Tuesday in Barcelona, he made it 50 goals from free-kicks in his professional career with another spectacular effort in the game against Valladolid.





The first of those 50 came in November 2008 in a league game against Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou, the beginning of a free-kick extravaganza that has led him to a total of 44 for Barça and six for the Argentinian national side.





Watch the magical moment below:





Barçelona are also on stunning form. Tuesday’s spectacular 5-1 defeat of Valladolid was the seventh win in a row, equalling the second-best streak under Ernesto Valverde.





And if the team can continue its rampant march with victories in the upcoming fixtures against Levante and Slavia Prague … That would equal his best-ever run of nine wins!





7-in-a-row: September 24 to 29 October 2019





Barça 2-1 Villarreal

Getafe 0-2 Barça

Barça 2-1 Inter Milan (UCL)

Barça 4-0 Sevilla

Eibar 0-3 Barça

Slavia Prague 1-2 Barça (UCL)

Barça 5-1 Real Valladolid





7-in-a-row: 30 February to 30 March 2019

Sevilla 2-4 Barça

Real Madrid 0-3 Barça (CDR)

Real Madrid 0-1 Barça

Barça 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Barça 5-1 Olympique Lyonnais (UCL)

Real Betis 1-4 Barça

Barça 2-0 Espanyol





7-in-a-row: 20 May to 19 September 2018

Barça 1-0 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 1-2 Barça (SSC)

Barça 3-0 Deportivo Alavés

Real Valladolid 0-1 Barça

Barça 8-2 Huesca

Real Sociedad 1-2 Barça

Barça 4-0 PSV (UCL)





9-in-a-row (Valverde’s record): 20 August to 1 October 2017

Barça 3-0 Real Betis

Deportivo Alavés 0-2 Barça

Barça 5-0 Espanyol

Barça 3-0 Juventus (UCL)

Getafe 1-2 Barça

Barça 6-1 Eibar

Girona 0-3 Barça

Sporting Lisbon 0-1 Barça (UCL)

Barça 3-0 Las Palmas

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday