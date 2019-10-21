Bobrisky was a victim of assault today when a certain man who bashed his 2019 range rover beat him up.





It is not clear what transpired but from the video seen, Bobrisky was seen confronting the man who bashed his car and tried to get a picture of his plate number. This did not go down well with the other party who got angry and put his hands on him





The self-acclaimed male Barbie only took delivery of the car a month ago and claimed he spent over 30 million on it

Watch video below: