Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, refused the instruction of some operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) who asked him to follow them at a federal high court in Abuja on Friday.





Supporters of Sowore had surrounded him, exchanging banters. The security operatives who noticed this moved closer to Sowore and asked him to follow them but he refused, insisting to speak with his lawyers.





“No, no, no, I have to speak with my lawyers,” Sowore said.

In a polite manner, one of his supporters had told the security operatives to take things easy.





Below is the video:

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday