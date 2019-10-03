 VIDEO: Laughter as Osinbajo says ‘gbe bodi e’ inside Aso Rock | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The audience could not stop laughing as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo showed that he is up to date with developments in the entertainment sector.

At a dinner organised to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, the VP displayed his knowledge of contemporary dance steps in the country.

Naming them one by one at the event which held at Aso Rock, Nigeria’s number two citizen sent the audience into gales of laughter and applause.

“One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out- what many call the Nigerian swag,” he said.


“With dance, whether it is Skelewu, Shakitibobo, Shaku-Shaku or Zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary ‘Gbe body e’.

“From Skelewu to ‘Sekem’…’Skelewu’ to ‘Shakiti bobo’ to ‘Shakushaku’ and the most recent, ‘Zanku’. I am sure you all know how to ‘gbese …gbe body e’. So all over the world, everybody is ‘gbeseing’ now.

“Nobody dances like us, it doesn’t matter whether you are the distinguish senator representing Kogi-west or the distinguish senator representing Osun-west, nobody dances like us.”

Videos of a groom dancing; a white man singing one of Nigeria’s popular dance songs, as well as that of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi-west, were shown to the audience to illustrate what he meant.

The VP also talked about some children in a kindergarten class in China were learning the Igbo language.

In the second video, the kids were seen reciting numbers in Igbo.

“The Nigerian spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world,” he said.

“A kindergarten class in China, the children are learning Igbo. Very soon everyone will be speaking Igbo,”
Social media users have commented on the videos, describing Osinbajo as a VP who understands the “language of the street”.

