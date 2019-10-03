



The audience could not stop laughing as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo showed that he is up to date with developments in the entertainment sector.





At a dinner organised to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, the VP displayed his knowledge of contemporary dance steps in the country.





Naming them one by one at the event which held at Aso Rock, Nigeria’s number two citizen sent the audience into gales of laughter and applause.





“One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out- what many call the Nigerian swag,” he said.





“With dance, whether it is Skelewu, Shakitibobo, Shaku-Shaku or Zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary ‘Gbe body e’.





“From Skelewu to ‘Sekem’…’Skelewu’ to ‘Shakiti bobo’ to ‘Shakushaku’ and the most recent, ‘Zanku’. I am sure you all know how to ‘gbese …gbe body e’. So all over the world, everybody is ‘gbeseing’ now.





“Nobody dances like us, it doesn’t matter whether you are the distinguish senator representing Kogi-west or the distinguish senator representing Osun-west, nobody dances like us.”





Videos of a groom dancing; a white man singing one of Nigeria’s popular dance songs, as well as that of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi-west, were shown to the audience to illustrate what he meant.





With dance, whether it is skelewu, shakitibobo, shaku-shaku or zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary "Gbe body e" One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out - what many call the Nigerian swag.With dance, whether it is skelewu, shakitibobo, shaku-shaku or zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary "Gbe body e" pic.twitter.com/Y8o4VRsrrp October 2, 2019

The VP also talked about some children in a kindergarten class in China were learning the Igbo language.





In the second video, the kids were seen reciting numbers in Igbo.





“The Nigerian spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world,” he said.





“A kindergarten class in China, the children are learning Igbo. Very soon everyone will be speaking Igbo,”





Here is a kindergarten class in China learning the Igbo language. The Nigerian Spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world.Here is a kindergarten class in China learning the Igbo language. pic.twitter.com/8u4bdYXo9I October 2, 2019

Social media users have commented on the videos, describing Osinbajo as a VP who understands the “language of the street”.





Below are some comments:

This is one of the reason the camp of your enemies cook up all sort of lies to drag you along with them. Sir, ignore them. Those of us with you are a million times more than they are. God bless you sir. — Ogbeni Sheyi, MB (@emesbee) October 2, 2019

We all are naturally born comedian in this country, if u are a Nigerian and can't put a smile on someone's face, you still haven't discover your ability. — TIGER-OF-JUDAH (@Akanjimasun) October 2, 2019

World's Best VP who is very much in tune with the vibes of the Nigerian people at home and in the diaspora. — #ForThePeople (@Oganla9ja) October 2, 2019

HaHaHaHa......VP Osinbajo dey burst my brain.

HEVP Osinbajo is a social somebody, he's full of life. — Abisola❣ (@Loveranger18) October 2, 2019

Undoubtedly the World's Best VP ever liveth. — #ForThePeople (@Oganla9ja) October 2, 2019

Sometimes one is tempted to say that @ProfOsinbajo is the only reason we still believe in this Administration and Country currently. He has been a golden V.P. October 2, 2019





Me;

The man understands us to even the street, as in.



Wailers oya Gbe body e "One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out"- @ProfOsinbajo Me;The man understands us to even the street, as in.Wailers oya Gbe body e pic.twitter.com/EWyrrlZCY5 October 2, 2019

I'm always impressed by how relatable you try to be, based on your audience. And your sense of humour!😂 — Graciee (@JayGraciee) October 2, 2019

Lol VP with the sauce😂😂😂 — Softy😍 (@softyweezy234) October 2, 2019

The most strong VP who is ready for the Nigerians at all time of the day. — sweetj (@JoyLydia10) October 2, 2019



Second bass for streetwise Great veepee. Give it to them joor. No slacking at all at all.Second bass for streetwise @ProfOsinbajo jare. October 2, 2019

Surely, Nigerians are unique people everywhere they go, we leave an indelible mark and register our presence wherever we find ourselves. Entertainment, science&technology, Sports and even more.

I AM A NIGERUAN and I'm proud to be so. — Kemisola Adekunle (@KemisolaAdekun1) October 2, 2019

