The audience could not stop laughing as Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo showed that he is up to date with developments in the entertainment sector.
At a dinner organised to commemorate Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, the VP displayed his knowledge of contemporary dance steps in the country.
Naming them one by one at the event which held at Aso Rock, Nigeria’s number two citizen sent the audience into gales of laughter and applause.
“One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out- what many call the Nigerian swag,” he said.
“With dance, whether it is Skelewu, Shakitibobo, Shaku-Shaku or Zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary ‘Gbe body e’.
“From Skelewu to ‘Sekem’…’Skelewu’ to ‘Shakiti bobo’ to ‘Shakushaku’ and the most recent, ‘Zanku’. I am sure you all know how to ‘gbese …gbe body e’. So all over the world, everybody is ‘gbeseing’ now.
“Nobody dances like us, it doesn’t matter whether you are the distinguish senator representing Kogi-west or the distinguish senator representing Osun-west, nobody dances like us.”
One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out - what many call the Nigerian swag.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 2, 2019
With dance, whether it is skelewu, shakitibobo, shaku-shaku or zanku, every Nigerian can dance and where necessary "Gbe body e" pic.twitter.com/Y8o4VRsrrp
The VP also talked about some children in a kindergarten class in China were learning the Igbo language.
In the second video, the kids were seen reciting numbers in Igbo.
“The Nigerian spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world,” he said.
The Nigerian Spirit is indomitable and our languages are taught in countries around the world.— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) October 2, 2019
Here is a kindergarten class in China learning the Igbo language. pic.twitter.com/8u4bdYXo9I
Social media users have commented on the videos, describing Osinbajo as a VP who understands the “language of the street”.
This is one of the reason the camp of your enemies cook up all sort of lies to drag you along with them. Sir, ignore them. Those of us with you are a million times more than they are. God bless you sir.— Ogbeni Sheyi, MB (@emesbee) October 2, 2019
We all are naturally born comedian in this country, if u are a Nigerian and can't put a smile on someone's face, you still haven't discover your ability.— TIGER-OF-JUDAH (@Akanjimasun) October 2, 2019
World's Best VP who is very much in tune with the vibes of the Nigerian people at home and in the diaspora.— #ForThePeople (@Oganla9ja) October 2, 2019
@ProfOsinbajo did u just say "GBE body e" loloooo pic.twitter.com/L38jVK1J7W— Ifinwa Chinweobo Jonah (@IfinwaJ) October 2, 2019
HaHaHaHa......VP Osinbajo dey burst my brain.— Abisola❣ (@Loveranger18) October 2, 2019
HEVP Osinbajo is a social somebody, he's full of life.
Undoubtedly the World's Best VP ever liveth.— #ForThePeople (@Oganla9ja) October 2, 2019
Sometimes one is tempted to say that @ProfOsinbajo is the only reason we still believe in this Administration and Country currently. He has been a golden V.P.— precious wobo (@precymas) October 2, 2019
"One of the attributes of the Nigerian people is the uniquely confident way we stand out"-@ProfOsinbajo— EKITIKAN (@perogunner) October 2, 2019
Me;
The man understands us to even the street, as in.
Wailers oya Gbe body e pic.twitter.com/EWyrrlZCY5
I'm always impressed by how relatable you try to be, based on your audience. And your sense of humour!😂— Graciee (@JayGraciee) October 2, 2019
Lol VP with the sauce😂😂😂— Softy😍 (@softyweezy234) October 2, 2019
The most strong VP who is ready for the Nigerians at all time of the day.— sweetj (@JoyLydia10) October 2, 2019
Great veepee. Give it to them joor. No slacking at all at all.— Anthony Eberonwu (@AEberonwu) October 2, 2019
Second bass for streetwise @ProfOsinbajo jare.
Surely, Nigerians are unique people everywhere they go, we leave an indelible mark and register our presence wherever we find ourselves. Entertainment, science&technology, Sports and even more.— Kemisola Adekunle (@KemisolaAdekun1) October 2, 2019
I AM A NIGERUAN and I'm proud to be so.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.