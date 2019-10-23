



New father, Davido, who this week just welcomed a child with his wife to be, Chioma has been accused of impreganting another lady.





The video making the rounds on social media shows a young lady, Helen, and her sister, Susan.





Susan in the video claimed to have met Davido at Eko Hotel through one Lati, Davido’s personal assistant.



According to her, she thought they would be having something serious after their first meeting. Susan said she has tried to reach out to the singer after she found out she was pregnant but he has refused to answer her.





Watch video below:





Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!! — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Davido has described the pregnancy as ‘audio pregrancy’ and has vowed to ensure the ladies in the viral video end up in prison.Reacting to the viral video on his Twitter handle, Davido wrote”Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem hoes end up in prison!!!!!”