Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Social media has been awash with reports of two ladies accusing Davido of impregnating one of them. In the midst of various reactions to the allegation, the pop-star has reacted saying he is going to take legal actions.Recall that Davido just welcomed a baby with his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, on Sunday.Shocked that the video has gone viral, the two young ladies have since released a new video via their Instagram account, claiming that it was a prank.Reacting via his verified Twitter handle, Davido describes the claims of the sisters as an attempt at “clout chasing.”He tweeted, “Y’all taking this clout chasing and social media shit too far!! Imma go to the end of the world and use all my power to make sure dem h*** end up in prison!!!!!”