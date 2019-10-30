



Popular Comedian, Kevin Hart has finally spoken up on the car accident which almost claimed his life weeks ago. Popular Comedian, Kevin Hart has finally spoken up on the car accident which almost claimed his life weeks ago.





The artist was involved in a fatal car accident while in his Plymouth Barracuda, a classic car he purchased to celebrate his 40th birthday back in July.





Both Hart and his friend Jared Black who was beside him suffered major back injuries, according to multiple reports.





He, however, had a successful back surgery and was discharged from the Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles









He added that he now sees life differently and from a new perspective.





Hart wrote: “Basically, what you realize is that you’re’ not in control. No matter how much you think you’re’ in control, you’re not in control and at the end of the day, it can all be over.





“When God talks, you gotta listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most.





“In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. When you’re moving too fast and you are doing too much sometimes, you can’t see the things you’re meant to see.





“But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me ’cause you stood by me.





“My fans, thankful for all your love and support. Don’t take today for granted, ’cause tomorrow’s not promised. More importantly, I’m thankful for God, thankful for life. ”





VIDEO:

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday