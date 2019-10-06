A video of a Nigerian man weeping over the loss of his friend who recently died in the US has since gone viral.





The video caught the attention of many after the weeping man revealed that his friend died while working to ensure he meets the needs of everyone else and in the process, forgot to take care of himself.

The video has drawn several reactions on social media, with many stressing the need for people to take care of themselves first before others.





Watch the emotional video below

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday