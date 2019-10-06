 VIDEO: 'He died just because he wanted to please everybody’’ -Nigerian man mourn dead US-based friend | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: 'He died just because he wanted to please everybody’’ -Nigerian man mourn dead US-based friend

2:55 PM 0
A+ A-


A video of a Nigerian man weeping over the loss of his friend who recently died in the US has since gone viral. 

The video caught the attention of many after the weeping man revealed that his friend died while working to ensure he meets the needs of everyone else and in the process, forgot to take care of himself.


The video has drawn several reactions on social media, with many stressing the need for people to take care of themselves first before others.

Watch the emotional video below





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top