The Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade who enrolled for a Masters Degree in Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has been spotted leaving school in a 20-Jeep convoy.The Cross River State Govenor said to have already started doing his assignments and also presenting seminars like a regular student, obtained his B.Sc. (Honours) in Microbiology at Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, 1988.He then proceeded to obtain his M.sc in Microbiology (1989 - 1990) and PhD in Environmental Microbiology from the University of Ibadan (1990-1994), winning the Best Doctoral Dissertation Award in Environmental Microbiology.He was appointed a Professor at a very young age and became quite popular in the educational sector after his work in groundwater remediation led to the invention of a sewage treatment plant powered by solar energy.It was further learnt that a former member of the state House of Assembly, Jake Otu Enya is one of his current Masters Degree lecturers.Here is a video of Governor Ben Ayade leaving school in a 20-jeep convoy;