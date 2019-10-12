 VIDEO: Girl beats her boyfriend mercilessly for cheating on her | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Student beats her boyfriend with slippers for cheating on her (videos)

A video that has gone viral on social media captured moment a University of Ghana student attacked her boyfriend, Papa Kofi Owusu Kwarteng with slippers for cheating on her with an unidentified lady.
The female student has been identified as Karen and she was heard saying in the viral video that she's been stressed so much by Papa Kofi and can't take it anymore. She also advised him to work on his demons while smacking him with her slippers.


After the video went viral with many calling out the University of Ghana student for assaulting her boyfriend, she was forced to share her reason for the attack.


Karen apologized for being abusive to her boyfriend and further added that she acted out of anger without thinking it through. According to her, Papa Kofi didn't show any remorse for his action which was why she attacked him.
