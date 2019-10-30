

Actor Femi Adebayo Salami dressed in female clothes for a movie role then went on to twerk in line with his role. Actor Femi Adebayo Salami dressed in female clothes for a movie role then went on to twerk in line with his role.





The actor had on a wig, sleeveless dress, and wedge sandals for the role.







Reacting to the role that required him to cross-dress, Femi wrote: "Honestly women are trying... The heat under this wig Couldn't wait for cut from Director.. I have another video, I don't know if I should post it?









Watch video below:



Watch video below:

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday