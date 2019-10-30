 VIDEO: Femi Adebayo twerks away as he dresses in female clothes | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Femi Adebayo twerks away as he dresses in female clothes

Femi Adebayo Salami shows of his twerk skills as he dresses in female clothes for a movie role (photo/video)
Actor Femi Adebayo Salami dressed in female clothes for a movie role then went on to twerk in line with his role.

The actor had on a wig, sleeveless dress, and wedge sandals for the role.

Reacting to the role that required him to cross-dress, Femi wrote: "Honestly women are trying... The heat under this wig  Couldn't wait for cut from Director.. I have another video, I don't know if I should post it?

