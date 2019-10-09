A devastated Nigerian lady, identified as Kosisochuckwu is currently in severe pains as her skin continues to deteriorate after undergoing a failed stretch marks-removal procedure.
The failed cosmetic treatment has left her chest area and arms filled with wounds, leaving her scarred for life.
The lady, who goes by handle @lovely_kimani on Instagram, said,
“I went for stretch mark removal at @rixariskinsecrets and the person did not tell me how it would look like. She used a machine on me and it gave me marks I can never remove.
I went back to her to ask for a refund but she refused. My friends said the spots are everlasting.
I was bullied by guys, so when I saw her page I was happy that I could remove my stretch marks, now see what it has cost me.”
Watch her video below:
Hey guys I’d like to say something about the video that was posted on @instablog9ja yesterday..... I never posted the video to spoil anyone’s business or because I wanted to gain followers and likes but I wanted other girls to learn from my mistake because everyone makes mistakes. Girls should stop having low self esteem and love them selves the way they are and they shouldn’t change for anything or anyone...before using any of these online therapy or organic products you should always ask about the effect please....... And besides by the grace of god my injuries is on the healing process but I’m still waiting for the marks to clear off and for the inching to stop .....I’m apologize for any inconsistencies I may have cause....
