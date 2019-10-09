 VIDEO: Failed stretch mark removal procedure leaves lady with with permanent scars on chest, arms | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
A devastated Nigerian lady, identified as Kosisochuckwu is currently in severe pains as her skin continues to deteriorate after undergoing a failed stretch marks-removal procedure.

The failed cosmetic treatment has left her chest area and arms filled with wounds, leaving her scarred for life.

The lady, who goes by handle @lovely_kimani on Instagram, said,

 “I went for stretch mark removal at @rixariskinsecrets and the person did not tell me how it would look like. She used a machine on me and it gave me marks I can never remove.


I went back to her to ask for a refund but she refused. My friends said the spots are everlasting.

I was bullied by guys, so when I saw her page I was happy that I could remove my stretch marks, now see what it has cost me.”

Watch her video below:




