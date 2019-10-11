



The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Thursday openly wept over the economic challenges Nigerians face.





This occurred as the monarch gave an address at a United Nations meeting on Sustainable Development Goals in Lagos.





The Emir narrated how a mother could not save her sick child, despite being close to getting help.





Sanusi told the gathering that the woman had walked to the palace from a children’s hospital located just about 200 metres.

According to him, he heard a very loud scream and asked someone to check what happened but the person only came back with tears in his eyes.





The emir said the baby died in the mother’s arms while she was waiting for her turn to ask for money to buy the drug to save her child.





“And how much was this? It was less than five dollars,” Channels TV quoted him as saying.





He added, “This is what happens every day in this country.





“Children die because their parents cannot afford five dollars, that a mother will watch her child die because she does not have five dollars.”

