Videos of two Nigerian Pastors allegedly using same woman for same miracle has gone viral on social media.





In both videos which had the two different Pastors at different scenes, the woman's bulgy stunted arm grew back to its normal size after being prayed for.

One of the Pastors has already been identified as Pastor Chris Okafor. He is reportedly the founder of Mountain Of Liberation and Miracle Ministry.





Here are the videos below;

