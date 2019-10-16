Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Wife of acclaimed music producer and pianist, Cobhams Asuquo, Ojuolape, has revealed that her first child was born blind.Ojuolape made this known in an interview, adding that her son’s blindness has made her closer to God.Ojuola, a PR expert who got married to the visually impaired Cobhams Asuquo welcomed their first child on Nov 30th, 2011, in the US. It wasn’t until months later that she discovered he was visually impaired.“The elephant in the room in my life in the past six years is pretty much… So, I got married, and we got pregnant. My pregnancy was fantastic, I didn’t even know I was pregnant, found out I was pregnant, still wasn’t sure I was pregnant because I didn’t have any symptoms.”On her smooth delivery, she said:”Everything was so smooth. And then fast forward to four months after my son was born and the doctor was like ‘his eyes are not following’ and I was like, ‘What do you mean he’s not following?’“And then suddenly, as a mother, your heart just starts palpitating.”Ojuolape added that the experience made her question her spiritual strength. However, in spite of all that has happened, she said she believes she is making progress which is why she can finally share her story in the open.David Asuquo, 7, is also an excellent pianist just like his famous father Cobhams Asuquo.