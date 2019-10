Bobrisky has shared a video of the man that bashed his car and assaulted him in Jakande area of Lekki, Lagos apologizing after he got him arrested.

The Cross-Dresser revealed that the incident occurred by 5:17pm on Monday October 21, while he was driving to a meeting. According to him, he was only trying to record what really happened when the man threw the first punch, damaging his iPhone 11 max. (read initial story HERE