Bobrisky has shared a video of the man that bashed his car and assaulted him in Jakande area of Lekki, Lagos apologizing after he got him arrested.



The Cross-Dresser revealed that the incident occurred by 5:17pm on Monday October 21, while he was driving to a meeting. According to him, he was only trying to record what really happened when the man threw the first punch, damaging his iPhone 11 max. (read initial story HERE





While the man claimed it was a little misunderstanding in the apology video Bobrisky shared, the cross-dresser stated that it wasn't and also insisted that he must sleep in a police cell and also fix his phone and car today October 22.







He wrote;

It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding... if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it. And I’m happy I gave it to you hard. Next time !!!! When you meet people you don’t know you will calm down and know who they are. As about 5.17pm I was driving to a meeting when dis man bashed my car from behind. Mistakes happen, but wat got me so mad was when dis ugly man said wat can I do to him after hitting my car.... ahhhhh I was shocked.

I was trying to record his stupidity when he was saying wat can I do. The next thing I saw was he hit my iPhone 11 max too. I got so mad I ran into his car to collect his phone and his car key Only for him to run after me to collect his phone and car key from me. I fought him like I was on something.... at some point I didn’t even care to see people recording. I was mad .

Your apology might be accepted but you must sleep over in that cell. Then tomorrow you will get me a new phone 1phone 11 max and fix my car. I might be calm and nice. But I don’t take nonsense from any motherf%cker.





Here is the video he shared below;

