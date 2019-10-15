 VIDEO: 11-year-old Nigerian speaks on corruption at UN conference | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: 11-year-old Nigerian speaks on corruption at UN conference

4:11 PM 0
A+ A-

Naomi Oloyede, an 11-year-old Nigerian, has addressed the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) international conference in Vienna.

In a video the agency shared on Twitter, Oloyede was seen speaking against corruption.

The 11-year-old said it is important to have a good government that will shun all forms of corrupt practices.

She also advocated a better, safer and more inclusive place for children all over the world.


Below is the video:





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top