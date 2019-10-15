Naomi Oloyede, an 11-year-old Nigerian, has addressed the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) international conference in Vienna.
In a video the agency shared on Twitter, Oloyede was seen speaking against corruption.
The 11-year-old said it is important to have a good government that will shun all forms of corrupt practices.
She also advocated a better, safer and more inclusive place for children all over the world.
Below is the video:
Every child should grow up in a safe and just world!🕊️— UNODC's Doha Declaration Global Programme (@DohaDeclaration) October 10, 2019
11-year-old Naomi Oloyede from Nigeria 🇳🇬 addressed this week's High-Level #Education4Justice Conference and urged us all to #Act4RuleOfLaw and make the 🌏 a better, safer and more inclusive place.#DayOfTheGirl pic.twitter.com/acXIWeCixJ
