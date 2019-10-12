Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Kenyan songstress, Victoria Kimani who was formerly signed on to Chocolate City has reacted over allegation of sleeping with Wizkid.A certain Twitter user had condemned Kimani over interfering in the ongoing rift between M.I and Vector.The Twitter user with the handle Pearl wrote: “Victoria you are a real disgrace to womanhood and Chocolate City team that has had your back for years even with all your bad misbehaviours. I will expose you for the person you really are since you decided to involve yourself in what doesn’t concern you“The same CC team including Ice and M were the ones begging for you when you were always going to sleep with Wiz even if you knew he was dating Tanya and she caught you and almost beat your ass up that you had to jump window.“Now you come out with your disloyal ass to chat shit of this same people. Please I beg you try and deny it cos I have receipts and more of the type of person you are. The biggest snake of all. Just sit this one out!.”Rather than deny the allegation, Kimani said: “Lmao. Aww this was Cute. 1. You must be one of M’s side chicks that he had working for free at the same office his girl was slaving at. 2. I can sleep with who I want, when I want ..how I want. in any position I want ..so what’s next. 3. Love ya sis”Victoria Kimani’s rumoured love affair with Wizid has always been an issue that generates mixed reactions whenever it is being discussed on social media.