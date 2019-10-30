 Usman Danfodio University students use moonlight as their souce of power supply | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Usman Danfodio University students seen reading under the moonlight due to lack of power supply
Usman Danfodio University students were pictured reading under the moonlight due to lack of power supply.

Usman Danfodio University shared the photo on Twitter and Twitter users had a lot to say about it. 

Some blamed the university and the government for not providing power supply for the students and some asked the account manager to take down the photo because it doesn't speak well of the institution.

