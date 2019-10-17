



Following a meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, the Director General of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), Bishar A. Hussein, has made public the letter revoking the United States’ decision to withdraw from the UN specialized agency for postal matters.





David Dadge, UPU Manager, Communication and Events Programme, made the announcement in a statement released in Washington on Wednesday.





Mr Hussein thanked President Trump for his warm welcome and generous hospitality.





He said, “I am convinced that the maintenance of the worldwide postal system is a victory for everyone on this planet.

“It is to the great credit of the United States of America, and in particular, the Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Dr Peter Navarro; the delegations of many other countries; and my negotiating team that we managed to find a compromise,” Mr. Hussein added.





Dated 10 October, 2019, the letter addressed to Mr. Hussein states, “Accordingly, the denunciation shall not take effect and the United States shall remain a party to the UPU Constitution and a member of the Universal Postal Union.”





The UPU is a UN specialized agency with its headquarters in the Swiss capital Berne. Established in 1874, it is one of the world’s oldest international organizations and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players.





Trump recently reacted to warnings from the UN that the organization risks being unable to pay its staff and bills if member nations pay up their annual dues soon.

