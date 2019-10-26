



U.S Computer Forensics Researcher, Gar Warner has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha who was recently paraded by the anti-graft agency over his alleged role in internet fraud and money laundering.





Gar Warner who insinuated he is a West African Crime follower, alleged that Mompha is a top 10 Business Email Compromise scammer/criminal who mostly hides with his money in Dubai.





Read his tweets below;





Read his tweets below;





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday