U.S Computer Forensics Researcher, Gar Warner has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha who was recently paraded by the anti-graft agency over his alleged role in internet fraud and money laundering. 

Gar Warner who insinuated he is a West African Crime follower, alleged that Mompha is a top 10 Business Email Compromise scammer/criminal who mostly hides with his money in Dubai. 

