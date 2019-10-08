Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

He spoke on Monday to newsmen when asked to react to the allegations against him.Igbeneghu, a pastor with the Foursquare Gospel Church, was filmed making sexual advances at an undercover journalist who posed as a student seeking his help for admission.His church and the University of Lagos have suspended him over the allegation.When our source contacted him on Monday over the backlash trailing the clip, he said, “I work for the University of Lagos; if you want any reaction, talk to the university.”“Contact the information unit and they will tell you the correct position.“If I talk, I will be running foul of the varsity law. Don’t put unnecessary pressure on me to say beyond what I have said,” Igbeneghu added.