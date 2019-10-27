Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The University of Benin on Saturday appointed Prof Lilian Salami as its second female Vice-Chancellor after Prof Grace Alele-Williams.Salami, whose appointment takes effect from December 2, will succeed Prof Faraday Orumwense.The new VC is a professor of Home Economics/Nutritional Education.A statement by spokesman for the university, Michael Osasuyi, said Salami was appointed as the 10th substantive UNIBEN VC at the 157th regular meeting of the institution’s governing council.He said Salami, who is from Edo State, was born in Jos on August 8, 1956.