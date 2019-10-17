



Earlier, we reported about a lady who was unclad and visibly shrunken, it was alleged that she was dropped off under Jubilee bridge in Ajah, Lagos. Read Here





The identity of the lady who was found witout clothing and shrunken under Jubilee Bridge, Ajah, Lagos, has been revealed. Her name is Ene and she is HIV positive.





Nollywood actress, Keirahewatchofficial, rescued her from unwilling bystanders and took her to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). The actress who rushed her to the hospital asked for assistance in getting quick medical attention. She wrote:



@keirawatchofficial: THIS IS ENE. If you own a phone, then you’ve seen this girl standing stark naked on the road in AJAH with people hurling stones and degrading words at her.

THIS IS THE GIRL THAT ALMOST SEVEN HUNDRED PEOPLE…(where they came out from, only God will have that answer)… TOLD ME TO LEAVE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD. While they LAUGHED and FILMED. I’m crying, my heart is so broken! SHE IS STILL ALIVE AND WHERE THERE’S LIFE THERE’S HOPE RIGHT??!!

PLEASE PLEASE HELP US! I am still at LUTH Yaba. We are yet to be seen because their emergency ward is filled up. BUT THIS IS AN EMERGENCY!

Help me PLEASE! SOMEBODY! ANYBODY!!

IF I COULD DO THIS ON MY OWN, I SWEAR I WOULD NEVER HAVE PUT IT ON INSTAGRAM. Please!!!



Popular social media influencer, Solomon Buchi also corroborated the actress claim, he disclosed that the unclad lady's name is Ene and she is HIV positive.





Buchi further revealed that his friend took the said lady to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), but that there’s a delay in treating her, urging well meaning Nigerians to come to her aid.

Update about the Ajah Lady, Ene. They have a bed at the hospital right now in the emergency ward. She’d be stabilized soon. Kept Hewatch is my friend who’s directly involved; I only gave it media publicity. Thank you to everyone who has helped. Thank you so much for humanity❤️ — Solomon Buchi (@Solomon_Buchi) October 17, 2019

