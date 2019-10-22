 Unbelievable! Just look at the tippy taps Enugu state, First Lady commissioned for primary school pupils (PHOTOS) | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Unbelievable! Just look at the tippy taps Enugu state, First Lady commissioned for primary school pupils (PHOTOS)

10:37 AM 0
A+ A-

How is this happening in 2019? Lol. Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions tippy taps for primary school pupils (photos)
Enugu State's First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi has reportedly commissioned tippy taps constructed for primary school pupils in the state.

The tippy taps were allegedly constructed by a foundation that belongs to the wife of Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to aid pupils of  Amechi Primary School in Awkunanaw community of Enugu South Local Government Area in washing their hands.

Sharing photos of the commissioned project, OAP Gwen Divy Ifeson wrote;

A foundation founded by the wife of Enugu State Governor recently constructed tippy taps for local primary school in the state to aid the practice of hand washing.
Who did we offend
How is this happening in 2019? Lol. Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions tippy taps for primary school pupils (photos)

More photos below:

How is this happening in 2019? Lol. Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions tippy taps for primary school pupils (photos)
How is this happening in 2019? Lol. Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions tippy taps for primary school pupils (photos)
How is this happening in 2019? Lol. Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions tippy taps for primary school pupils (photos)
How is this happening in 2019? Lol. Enugu First Lady, Monica Ugwuanyi commissions tippy taps for primary school pupils (photos)







Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top