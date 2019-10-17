Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, on Wednesday posted on his verified Facebook account that a committee had been set up to expose any sexual misconduct in the institution.Olayinka said the move was aimed at guarding against any untoward sexual behaviour in UI.He wrote, “The recent exposé of sexual misconduct in Nigerian universities is deeply disturbing and necessitates a reminder that the University of Ibadan maintains the tradition and standard of zero tolerance for sexual harassment and misconduct as contained in our staff and student information handbooks.“Consequently, in order to ensure that the university is proactive in preventing incidences of sexual misconduct and be assured that the University of Ibadan is a safe space for staff and students, members of the university community are hereby notified that an adhoc committee has just been inaugurated by the vice-chancellor to among others, investigate claims of sexual misconducts.“To assist with their task, kindly communicate all relevant information on the subject matter to e-mail: wourlus@gmail.com and phone number 07033281680.“Be aware that all claims will be processed through disciplinary organs of the university using our extant regulations and guidelines.“Please, be assured that maximum sanctions will be imposed if the claims are substantiated and there will be no sacred cows.”