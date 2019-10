With the election for the Presidency of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) round the corner and heating up, candidates are attempting to garner support through political maneuvering and lobbying efforts.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which codifies the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

The ICAO Council elects its president for a term of three years. Dr. Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, who is into his second consecutive term, is the fifth and current President of the ICAO Council. The Nigerian is vying for a third term.

Aysha Al Hameli, who is a Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates at ICAO, and Italian Salvatore Sciacchitano, are challenging the incumbent president's ambitious bid. Aliu's decision to contest again has rattled Ms Al Hameli in particular, who appears determined to derail the Nigerian's aspirations.

The Emirati candidate, who is a pilot by profession, was declared as a presidential candidate by UAE in September, 2018. For the past one year, she has been travelling extensively, seeking to influence most of the 193 ICAO members to vote in her favour. So far, she has made foreign tours to the US, most of the African countries, Russia, major European countries, Malaysia, India Japan, China and many more.

Negative campaigning

Ms Al Hameli's messaging and tactic is classical. She is going on the offensive through negative campaigning or mudslinging to worsen the public image of her oppoenent. Fo

r many, this is construed to be the ugly side of politics. But for some, winning is all that matters.