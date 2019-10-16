Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Sensational actress and new mum, Toyin Abraham has revealed that she had her son through a traditional herbal remedy after battling fertility issues.The actress noted that the experience made her go into herbal business in order to help other women with fertility issues have kids.According to her: “Here is the story of my journey to motherhood. My life long desire has always been to become a mother and so far I can say that the experience has been humbling and amazing at the same time.Many women who just like me have the desire of becoming mothers have experienced issues with conception and in my research I have come to understand that the number is more alarming than you can imagine. The other conventional methods of conceiving are very expensive and only a few can actually afford it.