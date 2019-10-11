Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage has reacted over a leaked video where on-air personalities were captured criticizing Yemi Alade and herself. Unknown to the OAPs, they didn’t know they were being recorded.Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram page on Thursday October 10, 2019 where she shared the video of three ladies insulting her. According to the music star, she was shocked that women who are supposed to be supporting themselves are busy trolling each other.“Yooo look at the so-called FEMALE gatekeepers #OAP that are supposed to help fellow female artists and shout that female should support each other are seen here abusing female artists not knowing cameras were still rolling. And they wonder why I keep to myself 😏 To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person #2Seconds,” she captioned the video.Recall that just last week, Tiwa Savage criticized sports journalist, Charles Anazodo and it caused a lot of commotion on social media.Charles Anazodo had accused Savage of not greeting him when their paths crossed. This didn’t go down well with Tiwa Savage as she not only gave Charles Anazodo a very sarcastic response but condemned him for actually demanding to be greeted and tweeting about the incident.