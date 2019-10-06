Tiwa Savage, Nigerian afropop singer; MI Abaga, hip-hop recording artist; and Patoranking, reggae-dancehalls singer, will perform at the grand finale of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.





Holding the tradition of featuring guest performances during the live eviction shows on Sundays, celebrities such as Burna Boy, Teni, Zlatan, DJ Neptune, DJ TTB and Reekado Banks have graced the stage.





The opening ceremonies, which introduced the original twenty one housemates to the viewers featured performances from Burna Boy and Teni.





After 99 days of top-notch peppery entertainment, BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season 4 will come to an end with performances from an all-star cast mentioned above.





According to the organisers, the grand finale planned to shake Naija with performances befitting the ‘biggest show of the year’.





Other acts billed to perform include Imagneto, ZinnyX and Dance Machine Empire, adding that every single artist would bring something explosive to the stage.





The final show which will hold on October 6, will feature the announcement of the winner of the 99-day show, which began on June 30.





The winner of the N60 million is expected to be among the remaining six contestants which are; Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola, Seyi and Diane.

