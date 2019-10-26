



Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, first daughter of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has welcomed her second baby, a girl, through surrogacy.





Folashade who is the Iya-Oloja General, had on 25 December, 2017 welcomed her first baby boy through surrogacy to the Tinubu-Ojo’s family, who have been expecting a baby several years after marriage.

The arrival of the second baby girl last week Friday, October 18th brought joy to the Tinubu-Ojo’s family. The naming ceremony of the new baby was done today (Friday) at the Tinubu’s Sunday Adigun, Alausa, Ikeja home amidst pomp and ceremony.





The new baby was given several names including; Yewande, Iyabowale and others. At the colourful ceremony were the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun; former Senator, Tokunbo Afikuyomi; Folasade’s husband, Oyetunde Ojo and other dignitaries.

