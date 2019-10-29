



A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the frequent foreign trips by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying there is nothing wrong with such trips if they help Nigeria solve its economic and security problems.





President Buhari who recently returned to Abuja on Friday after participating in the three-day Russia – Africa Summit held in Sochi, Russia, will depart the country today (Monday) for Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to attend the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII).





The former lawmaker took to his Twitter to advised the President to add businessmen and women and security experts in his entourage to help solve the country’s economic and security challenges.

According to him, “Official foreign trips by Mr President that will bring economic gains to our country or realistically help us in addressing our security challenges is not bad. But we should see Businessmen and security experts on the entourage.”





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday