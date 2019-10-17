Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain has got a great new deal to leave the European Union.





He made the announcement via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.





He said the new deal will take back control, charging members of the parliament to proceed in getting the deal done.





“We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl,” he tweeted.

Johnson had earlier suspended the parliament, but Britain’s supreme court ruled that the suspension was illegal.





The British PM had said the current parliamentary session had been running for too long “and needs to be brought to a close”.





But some of his critics said the suspension was a ploy to prevent lawmakers from scrutinising his plans for Brexit.

