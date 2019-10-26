Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Budding actress and filmmaker, Issac Nsikan has lamented about the poor remuneration in Nollywood, adding that the pay is poor compared to the amount of passion and energy invested in the craft.“Our marketing channel is very limited and the pay is very poor compared to the energy, money, passion and time you put into it. What you get back is not very impressive but at times you cannot help it, you just need to continue it because nothing good comes easy, and at the end of the day you may breakthrough. The get back is not so favourable but I love the job. I don’t think it is lucrative enough, sometimes you just do it keep body and soul together, you do it because of the passion you have for it”she told New Telegraph.Speaking further, Nsikan said her award nominations have been an eye opener to her.“The awards/nomination are like an eye opener that made me to take the movie industry more seriously”.Asked about her first time on set, she said:”It was an exciting moment for me, it was not even about the job but just for me to see what it looked like and then by the grace of God, I did great and I was called for the job.