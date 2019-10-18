Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, has left social media users talking following a recent YouTube video of herself in which she talks about the best part of her body.
If there is anything Tonto Dikeh is good at asides her acting skills, it will definitely be her love for stirring up controversy and remaining in the news.
The mother of one recently left many people in shock after she posted a snippet from her "50 Questions with King Tonto" in which she answered questions from her fans.
Dikeh who made her plastic surgery public knowledge, gave this response when asked about her best body part:"The best part of my body is and will always remain my v*gina. That's the most magical part of my body."
