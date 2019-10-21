Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Fans of late Afrobeat music maestro, Fela Kuti gathered at New Afrika Shrine to mark the 81st posthumous birthday of the Afro-beat maestro.The week-long music fiesta finally ended on Sunday, 20th of October 2019 with the fans soaked in the intensity of not just good music, but also the atmosphere no thanks to marijuana and cigarette smoke that saturated the air and ‘skoochies’ that flowed freely at the concert.In the dead of that Sunday night, the well-lit premises of the shrine was crowded by fun seekers who wanted to catch a glimpse of what was happening inside the hallowed entertainment arena.One of the high-point of the night was when the Kuti trio( Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti and Made Kuti ) mounted the stage to perform. The crowd went wild in jubilation as they played their different harmonious Afrobeat tunes on their respective saxophones.Teni entertainer, Charly Boy, DJ Cuppy, Iyanya and others also added fun and excitement to the grand finale.Check out the videos below