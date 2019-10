Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for an improved welfare package for teachers in Nigerian as they join their colleagues globally to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day.Gbajabiamila stated that given the tremendous task of teaching future leaders, Nigerian teachers deserve the best from governments at all levels as well as other well-meaning Nigerians.He said the ninth National Assembly would ensure that the welfare of Nigerian teachers is well taken care of through adequate legislation and relevant resolutions.In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker noted that the theme of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, ‘Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession,’ is very apt in view of the growing demands of the teaching profession.Making reference to a decades-old cliché that ‘the reward of the teacher is in heaven,’ Gbajabiamila said the reward of the Nigerian teachers should begin to manifest here on earth.The Speaker encouraged young Nigerians to take up teaching as it is the only profession that could mould leaders of tomorrow in different ways.He said, “Today, I join millions of Nigerians to commemorate this great day, the World Teachers’ Day. I salute the determination, diligence and dedication of the Nigerian teacher. But for the teacher, we all may not have been moulded to become what we have become today.“I, therefore, call for concerted efforts to better the lives of the Nigerian teachers. We all have the responsibility to make our teachers happy, and I make bold to say that the 9th National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives, would champion the course of the Nigerian teachers.“Working closely with the Executive arm of government, I believe in the next four years, we will put more smiles on the faces of the Nigerian teachers.“May I use this occasion to encourage the Nigerian youth to take up teaching and produce good leaders that will take the country to the promised land.”