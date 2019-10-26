



An educator has touched hearts after she narrated an incident that took place in her class.





@raediancee wrote: "I let one of my students sleep yesterday during class. She NEVER sleeps in my class so I figured something was up. This morning she kept thanking me for letting her rest. Turns out her 2 year old was sick and was in the ER all night. Moral: have compassion for your students."





Her post blew up with over 100K likes and over 18K retweets. However, some criticized her for encouraging the student to be lazy. She then went on to narrate her experience growing up and how it's helped her empathize with her students.





She revealed her family was rendered homeless at a time in her life and this meant she wasn't getting enough sleep. She said her guidance counsellor noticed and often called her out of class to talk but "really, it was her way of just letting me get some rest." She added, "because of her, I was able to still excel academically."

She continued: "I say all of this to say: I never “looked homeless” & many of my teachers never knew I was homeless. Yet, I was. And I was struggling. But because of the compassion of my guidance counselor, I was able to manage my schooling better.





"I currently teach women who are: homeless, being abused, preparing to give their child up for adoption, single parenting 6 children under 8 years old, and the list goes on. If I’m not human enough to recognize their individual situations, I shouldn’t be teaching."





