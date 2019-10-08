Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Abdulrahman, has warned policemen to avoid taking bribe or extortion stressing that such money was poisonous and capable of bringing bad luck.Abdulrahman gave the warning in Nsukka while addressing men and officers of Police Area Command, Nsukka, during his familiarisation tour.He said his administration would not spare any police officer found guilty of taking bribe as well as the collection of money for bail.“The era of extortion, collection of money before doing your job or taking money before granting somebody bail is over, I will not condone such unprofessional practices.“Some people erroneously believe that when a policeman collects illegal money from the public, he will give it to the Division Police Officer.“According to them, DPO will give it to the Area Commander and Area Commander will give it to Commissioner of Police, that is a complete lie,’’ he said.He said nobody should bring ‘brown envelop’ that is proceed of bribe to him because it is poisonous and brings bad luck.“Bail is free, if any policeman collects money to bail anybody, the public should report that officer to me and he or she will be sanctioned.“If somebody appreciates you willingly because of the excellent way you are doing your work, I am not against it.’’Abdulrahman commended the sister security agencies and Police Community Relations Committee who assisted him to bring to a halt the high rate of kidnapping and armed robbery in the state when he assumed office.“I’m happy Enugu State has returned to its former glory as the most peaceful state in the country.’’The police commissioner urged residents of the state to embrace community policing, adding that that had become the main practice in every part of the world.