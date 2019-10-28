Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Hajiya Jummai Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the only surviving wife of first Prime Minister, late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, is reportedly dead.It was gathered she was taken to India to seek medical attention for her heart disease before she was later discharged some days ago.It was further learnt the late Hajiya Jummai died in Lagos in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness.Granddaughter of the late Prime Minister, Hajiya Hajara Yakubu Wanka, confirmed the development.She said Jummai died of cardiac arrest.Wanka said the deceased had stopped over in Lagos to rest before returning to Bauchi.According to her, she passed away in the early hours of Sunday after she went into a coma.