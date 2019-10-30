Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

BBNaija 2019 housemate, Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha has disabled her Instagram account.The reality TV star who has bagged two endorsement deals after her participation in BBNaija 2019 made that move as a result of the dramatic reduction of her followers on the platform. She deleted her Instagram account after her followership on the platform allegedly dropped to 589,000 from 910,000. This has gotten many of her ardent fans perturbed.Her manager, Tunji Balogun a.k.a Teebillz is yet to make an official statement on the deactivation of her Instagram account as at the time of filing this report.In a recent interview, Tacha stated that she made her first million at the age of 21.According to her:” I was 21 when I made my first million.My BBNaija experience was fun, intriguing and full of surprises”, she said.