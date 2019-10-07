



One Lucky Udoakpan of Nkek community of Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been reported dead following an attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the community.





It was gathered that the victim died on the spot during the attack.





The council chairman, Mr. Uko Idiong, who disclosed this on Sunday, said Udoakpan was killed on Friday when he went to weed grass in his farm.





He said the deceased was in his farm when some herdsmen entered and insisted on feeding their cattle with his crops which led to a quarrel.

In the ensuing scuffle, he said the herders pulled out machetes and inflicted cuts on the deceased leading to his death.





His words, ”The incident happened in Nkek village in Ward 3 in Southern Ukanafun, Ukanafun local Government area.





“Youths of the village called to inform me of the incident and I quickly went there with the House of Assembly member, Hon. Charity Ido to inspect the scene.





“But before I went there I had to call my Divisional Police Officer, Edet Offiong who was ahead of me. The police saw the corpse and took it to compound of one of the chiefs in the village. So I told them to wait till I arrive. When I got there the youths of the village were aggrieved and I had to talk to them to remain calm.





“The villagers informed me the deceased went to his farm to weed. When he was there he saw the herdsmen with their cattle. He told them to leave his farm because the cows were destroying his crops.





“They said that when they were talking the herdsmen challenged him and brought out daggers and machetes and cut the man in about three places on his body and the man died.





“I directed that the corpse should be deposited in the mortuary until further notice.”





The police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said the command has dispatch officers to investigate and ensure that the incident does not spread.





“Our men are right now investigating the incident to ensure that it doesn’t spread” he said.

