



Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), says many supreme court justices do not get up to 12 hours of sleep daily.





Muhammad said this on Friday when he received the senate committee on judiciary in his office in Abuja.





The CJN said if they were to sleep for 12 hours a day as recommended by stress managers, a lot of cases would suffer.





“Believe me, many of us do not sleep for the recommended 12 hours by stress managers,” he said.

“We don’t write judgement merely by stating that so, so, so and so cases were filed by this and that, and end it up by saying appeal is hereby dismissed or upheld.





“We have to give reasons which is the bedrock of judgement writing. If I’m to sleep for 12 hours, a lot of cases will suffer.”





Muhammad said the funds allocated to the judiciary were not enough to cater for the arm of government he leads.





“If you see the amount allocated to the judiciary, it is far less than what is given to some ministries,” he said.





Michael Bamidele, chairman of the senate committee, said the judiciary plays a crucial role in the sustenance and deepening of democratic values.





“The Committee would work in collaboration with the judiciary to review laws and embark on reforms – including the amendment to the constitution – to ensure effective and efficient administration of justice,” he said.





He also said the committee would make appropriate legislative interventions to ensure proper funding for the judiciary.

