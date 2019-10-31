Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State of Labour and Employment Ahmad has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment that dismissed the appeal of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.It can be gathered that the apex court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku.The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohammed in his judgment said, “We have examined all the briefs and exhibits for over two weeks.“And we agreed that there is no merit in this appeal. The appeal is dismissed. Reasons to be given on a date to be announced.”But, in a swift reaction, Atiku on Wednesday said that he remained unbroken in spite of the Supreme Court judgment against his appeal.The former vice-president said that as a democrat, he fought a good fight for the Nigerian people and would keep on fighting for Nigeria, democracy and justice.Reacting, Kayamo berated Atiku for not congratulating President Buhari.He wrote on his Twitter page said, ‘’Congratulations Nigeria! All the lies and deceit have come to a crushing halt.”About 7 months ago, I said the substance of the Petition was the most useless I have ever seen. Now, we have been vindicated. Henceforth, the opposition need to raise its game and be more constructive.“A man who claims to be a democrat refuses to congratulate the winner of an election, even after highest court affirmed it. Rather, he takes a swipe at ALL democratic institutions. That’s the hallmark of a bad loser. It appears the DUBAI STRATEGY turned out to be the DUBAI TRAGEDY.”