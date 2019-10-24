



The news is telling it differently, but from Sunday to today, I've gotten enough info on how it happened:





My younger sister: Jemima, was involved in a road accident on her way to church, on Sunday morning.





She was in her sophomore year at the University of Jos, Nigeria: studying Statistics.





Her friend: Jennifer, who she commuted with, was in her final year. She was working on her project.





What was supposed to be a harmless journey in a tricycle, turned out to be a tragedy when some drunk guy driving a BMW, left his lane, climbed the road barricade, hit the 'keke' my sister and her friend traveled in, and somersaulted three times.





The drunk driver whose birthday was on Sunday, confessed to be drunk after celebrating overnight.





He survived the accident.





The keke driver died on the spot.





Sissy and her friend were still alive, and hence, rushed to the nearby hospital: 347 c, 303 Rayfield Road, Naf Station on Bauchi-Jos Expressway.





This hospital rejected both of them. Stupid mofos wanted a Police Report, before taking them in.





From there, they were rushed to another hospital, but before any medical help could be given, Jemima and Jennifer had died.





Worse still, the police are currently attempting to grant the murderer of three people, bail.





My sister, her friend and the tricycle driver, were casualties of the reckless driving of a stoned driver.





Jemima and Jennifer died as a result of a failed medical system and idiotic medical law passed only by a failed country. Nigeria.





And their murderer may go Scott-free because of corruption within the police force.





All I want is justice. I owe my sister that much.





