Do you want to visit the United States as a non-immigrant, then this will interest you.Below are the conditions to fulfill to get a visa.First of all before applying, confirm whether or not you need to apply for a visa.If you do need to apply for a non-immigrant visa, please follow the steps below.Determine your visa type by reading Common Nonimmigrant Visas. Each visa type explains the qualifications and application items. Choose the visa type that applies to your situation.Be sure to also review the Visa Waiver Program. If your country participates in the Visa Waiver Program, you do not need to apply for a visa if you are traveling for business or pleasure and will only be staying in the United States for 90 days or less.Once you have determined the correct visa type, you must pay the visa fee. The visa fee page lists the visa types and correlating visa fee in US dollars and native currency.To pay your visa fee, read the Bank and Payment Options page. This page explains how to make your visa fee payment. You must keep your receipt number to book your visa appointment.The next step is to complete the DS-160 form. Be sure to read the Guidelines for Completing the DS-160 Form carefully. All information must be correct and accurate. Once the form is submitted, you cannot make any changes. If you need assistance, please consult an immigration lawyer or translator. The call center cannot help you complete your DS-160. You will need your DS-160 number to book your appointment.You are almost ready to schedule your visa appointment!Now you will need to create a profile in our system. Follow this link and click on New User.Complete all fields and create a password. Once you are in the system, you will see your dashboard.On the left-hand side, click on Schedule Appointment.This will start the process for scheduling your appointment. For each applicant being scheduled you will need:The applicant’s passport numberThe receipt number from GT Bank receipt. (Click here if you need help finding this number.)The ten (10) digit barcode number from the applicant’s DS-160 confirmation pageAs you go through the process you will be able to select your visa type, enter personal data, add dependents, select your document delivery location, confirm visa payment and finally, schedule your appointment.Visit the U.S. Embassy on the date and time of your visa interview. Be sure to check the Schedule My Appointment page for the necessary documentation needed for your appointment.If your visa is approved, the visa will be sent to the document drop-off location you selected when you scheduled your appointment.