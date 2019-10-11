Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Federal Government has insisted that it will not refund states that rehabilitate federal roads.The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Works in Abuja on Thursday, restated that President Muhammadu Buhari issued the order which, he said, will be obeyed.Fashola said while the President approved the payment of arrears based on the repairs made by the states under the previous administration, claims for refunds on federal roads fixed afterwards would not be approved.Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Mr Abubakar Birchi, said the meeting with Fashola was not to interrogate the minister but to interact with him on how to achieve the ‘Next Level’ agenda of the Buhari-led administration on infrastructure.