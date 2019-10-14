



President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has developed a framework to train and equip, personnel to tackle insecurity.





A statement by Odutayo Oluseyi of the Ministry of Police Affairs, said to this end, the Minister, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has inaugurated a 12-member Ministerial interim Committee on the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.





The committee, chaired by Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, includes Moremi Soyinka-Onijala, lawyer, one of the daughters of Professor Wole Soyinka.





The statement quoted Dingyadi as explaining that the careful selection of members of the Committee which comprises of Directors/Heads of Units of the Ministry and senior members of the Police hierarchy was to meet various sector requirements.





The team is to draw up the take-off Budget for the Trust fund; Liaise with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for a suitable office accommodation for the administration of Funds; Determine the logistics and other necessary requirements for the effective take-off of the Fund; Develop an organizational structure for the administration of staff of the fund; Develop a timeline for the take-off of the Fund and; Propose a date for the inauguration of the board.





Full list of members below:

1. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri (FCA) – Permanent Secretary – Chairman

2. Dr. Kayode Musbau K – (DFA) – Member

3. Bombata Babatunde H. – (DHRM) – Member

4. Barr. Moremi Soyinka-Onijala – (PID) – Member

5. Afroka Emmanuel Chukudi – SA/Perm. Sec. – Member

6. Joseph O Egbunike – CP – Member

7. Shehu Usman Shuaibu – AG. CP – Member

8. Augustine Akpofure Saromi Fsi – DCP – Member

9. Jonathan Towruru – DCP – Member

10. Emeka Frank Mba – DCP/FPPRO – Member

11. Abel Jangnap Miri Zwalchir – ACP – Member

12. Zubairu M.G. – D(PSD) – Member

