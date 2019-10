The statement quoted Dingyadi as explaining that the careful selection of members of the Committee which comprises of Directors/Heads of Units of the Ministry and senior members of the Police hierarchy was to meet various sector requirements.

The team is to draw up the take-off Budget for the Trust fund; Liaise with the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for a suitable office accommodation for the administration of Funds; Determine the logistics and other necessary requirements for the effective take-off of the Fund; Develop an organizational structure for the administration of staff of the fund; Develop a timeline for the take-off of the Fund and; Propose a date for the inauguration of the board.